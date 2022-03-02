Jamie Boot, aged 70, will step down on May 26 after more than 40 years of service.

He is the great, great grandson of Henry Boot, who founded the company in 1886.

It will be the first time a family member has not been in a leadership position - either in management or on the board.

Jamie Boot joined the company in 1979 and became group managing director in 1986 while still in his 30s. He was appointed chairman in January 2016.

The family is still the largest shareholder, with 47 per cent, although shares are divided among descendents and are not held in one block.

Chief executive Tim Roberts said: “I think people will be sorry to see Jamie Boot retire. He is popular within the business. He has been an outstanding chairman. He is leaving the business in good shape, it got through Covid safely and financially strong and it’s now in full recovery mode.”

Jamie Boot, said it had been a ‘privilege’ to chair Henry Boot.

He added: “With the Group in such a strong position, I feel that it is the appropriate time for me to hand over the reins.

“I am absolutely confident that Peter will carry on with this good work.”

Current non-executive director, Peter Mawson, will be the new chair.

Henry Boot is currently involved in two Heart of the City projects in Sheffield city centre.

It is working on ‘Block H’ revamping buildings on Cambridge Street and building a new low carbon office block. It is also constructing Kangaroo Works which will be 365 flats on Rockingham Street.

The company was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1919, becoming the first quoted housebuilder.

It has been headquartered in historic Banner Cross Hall on Ecclesall Road South since 1932.

Its website states: “The Group possesses a high-quality strategic land portfolio, a proven reputation in the property development market for creating places with purpose, backed by a substantial investment property portfolio and an expanding, jointly-owned, housebuilding business.

“It has a construction specialism in both the public and private sectors, a plant hire business, and generates strong cash flows from its PFI contract.”