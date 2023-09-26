Henry Boot Construction successfully appointed to prestigious construction framework

Henry Boot Construction has been re-appointed to the £8bn Procure Partnerships National Framework for its second iteration.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In addition to securing its position in the Yorkshire region again, having been originally selected in 2019, the business has now been added to the East Midlands region of the framework as well.

The second framework will start to support the procurement of projects from November 2023 and run until 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Boot Construction’s framework manager, Jason Thompson, shared his thoughts on the appointment:

Henry Boot construction appointed onto prestigious framework

“The framework really aligns with our own company values ambitions – putting social value, sustainability and technical innovation at the heart of the projects we undertake.

“In the first edition of the framework we represented Yorkshire, seeing us secure the £7.5m Weston Park Hospital Linear Accelerator contract

“We are now thrilled to be able to increase our coverage and add East Midlands to the programme. This will offer us and our supply chain even more business opportunities further afield and continue to grow our reputation across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also a fantastic opportunity to be able to build on the strong, successful working relationships we at Henry Boot Construction have developed with those in the Procure Partnerships team.

“Developing these relationships is essential to the success of frameworks such as this one. Collaboration and shared learnings are key to frameworks succeeding and that is something that we value greatly.

“This is not just an opportunity to bid for and hopefully win projects, but it also will help to provide us with the support and growth opportunities that will allow us to expand our regional supply chain – supporting the wider sector in the Midlands and the North of England.”

Speaking about Henry Boot Construction’s appointment Robbie Blackhurst, director at Procure Partnerships Framework at Procure Partnerships, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Henry Boot Construction has an extensive portfolio of delivering successful projects and we’re delighted to welcome them back onto the second iteration of the Procure Partnerships Framework.

“The new edition of the framework is set to transform public and private sector procurement and we look forward to seeing what Henry Boot achieves over the next four years.”

Established to support public sector bodies to procure contractor partners, the Procure Partnerships Framework is divided regionally, supporting the framework values of local delivery with national governance.