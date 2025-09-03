Henry Boot Construction marks major milestone with steel-signing ceremony at groundbreaking child health centre

Henry Boot Construction has completed the steel frame structure for the developing National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) and commemorated the milestone with a special steel-signing ceremony.

Located at the heart of the Olympic Legacy Park, the £17 million, 43,000 sq ft NCCHT development is set to transform paediatric healthcare through cutting-edge research and medical technology.

Representatives from Henry Boot Construction, Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and young people involved in the project, were invited to leave their mark on the building by signing a section of the steel frame – writing their names, visions and hopes for the future of healthcare on the structure.

The symbolic activity captured the values and aspirations behind the project, physically embedding them into the structure itself. A section of the signed steel will be preserved and permanently displayed within the completed Centre when it opens in 2026.

Featuring 300 tonnes of British steel, the frame uses cell beam technology, which reduces weight and embodied carbon while maintaining strong load-bearing capacity. The design also allows for easy integration of services such as cables and ducts, and these measures are helping the project work towards its target BREEAM Excellent rating.

With the steel frame now complete, the NCCHT has reached a defining point in its build programme, revealing the first visible shape and scale of the building and marking a clear move into the next phase of construction.

The next stage will see metal decking laid across the beams, followed by the pouring of a concrete slab to create the building’s four floors – a process set to be completed by mid-November. While this work progresses, other elements of the build will continue in parallel, keeping the project on track for its planned spring 2026 completion.

This milestone also reflects the broader social value rooted in the scheme, not only in its end-use but through its delivery – demonstrating the project’s commitment to community impact and creating a lasting legacy.

Lee Powell, Managing Director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “Reaching this stage in the build is an exciting and tangible step forward for the National Centre for Child Health Technology. The steel frame is the backbone of what will be a truly world-class facility, and it’s fitting that the people who will shape and benefit from this Centre have had the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on it.

“Although we operate across Yorkshire, the East Midlands, and Teesside, our business was founded in Sheffield and we retain strong roots here, it’s a privilege to deliver this project in partnership with Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. We’re not just building a facility, we’re helping to create a future where innovation, technology and care combine to improve children’s lives across the UK and beyond.”

Ruth Brown, Chief Executive at Sheffield Children’s, said: “We are building on 150 years of Sheffield Children’s to lay a strong foundation for the next 150 years and beyond. I’m incredibly proud that we are working collaboratively – with the ambition that young people truly deserve – to create a world-leading research and technology centre that will help reimagine the future of children’s healthcare. Writing our vision and values into the very fabric of the building is a powerful moment – it shows our commitment to working in exciting new ways whilst staying true to the purpose and principals that have led us here.”

The NCCHT is backed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, and Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. It will play a central role in the future of paediatric care, supporting the Government’s ten-year vision to improve health outcomes through technology, prevention, and community-based services.