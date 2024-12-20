Henry Boot Construction gifts toys to local schools and nurseries this Christmas

Sheffield-based Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, is spreading Christmas cheer by delivering construction-themed toys to local schools and nurseries across Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

This initiative is aimed at inspiring the younger generation about the world of construction, encouraging children to learn about building projects taking place in, or near, their schools through play.

Each school and nursery will receive a specially curated Christmas gift box containing 20 high-visibility jackets, two ‘Look Inside a Building Site’ books, a JCB construction vehicle set, a toy toolbox, plus a ride-on bulldozer and excavator for outdoor fun.

The five donated boxes are designed to capture the intrigue of potential future builders and enrich their playtime.

Members of the Henry Boot Construction team will be delivering the gift boxes – just like Santa Claus – to Little Feet Nursery (opposite their head office), Kidz@Work (close to the recently completed Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre site), St Ann Junior and Infant School in Rotherham, as well as Ash Grove and Carlton Schools in South Elmsall.

Jack Kidder, Responsible Business Manager from Henry Boot, said:

“By delivering these gift boxes to local schools and nurseries, we hope to bring some festive joy, while also sparking children's interest and curiosity in the world of construction. We’re always looking for ways to educate and inspire future generations about our sector, and hope the children enjoy learning about this important industry this Christmas.

“We’re very passionate about giving back to the communities where we work and live, and we’re incredibly grateful to our team for helping us make this initiative a reality during the busy festive period.”

Looking to the future, Henry Boot Construction has additional plans underway to also partner with one of its clients, Ideal Heating, to launch a similar gift initiative in Hull in the new year.