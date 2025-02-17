Healthtech startup cements partnership with Yorkshire Research Hub

A newly launched-platform aimed at simplifying global digital health services has announced a long-term partnership with a renowned UK-leading research organisation.

UK start-up, Daiser, is working with The South Yorkshire Digital Health Hub to accelerate the translation of physical services into digital. The hub is funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Committee (EPSRC) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and is an academically-led partnership between the University of Sheffield and Hallam University.

It aims to bring together a community of practice and nurture a new generation of innovators that will find unique solutions to tackle healthcare inequality and meet the needs of the South Yorkshire region, leading to a healthier and longer-lived population.

Launched in 2024, Daiser is an AI native modular digital ecosystem that helps people make and deploy digital health services quickly and without technical experience. Their ‘Lego brick’ digital approach means that care systems can have one platform that changes according to the needs of a patient - from diabetes to dementia - all in one place.

Mike Trenell (Left), co-founder of Daiser and Tim Chico of South Yorkshire Digital Health Hub

Mike Trenell, co-founder and CEO at Daiser, said: “We’re thrilled to be working side by side with The South Yorkshire Digital Health Hub. They’re a like-minded organisation intent on improving patient health through digital solutions. Working with the team we’re ready to launch five clinical services, from heart monitoring to contraceptives, with more in the pipeline.

“Daiser is a safe, data-secure platform that will allow anyone tasked with developing health-related tech solutions to do that at pace and at a scale that will quickly help build, and communicate with crucial research and end-user communities.”

Professor Tim Chico, Director of the South Yorkshire Digital Health Hub, added: “Partnering with Daiser brings a platform to seamlessly translate complex research into accessible, patient-friendly technologies. With this platform our Project Teams can streamline their process and concentrate more on developing their digital health innovation.

“The South Yorkshire Digital Health Hub's collaboration with Daiser aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of digital health advancements and ultimately provide the region of South Yorkshire with better health.

“They’re a great partner, and offer the ideal solution to translate our data and findings into safe and accessible patient-friendly solutions.”

Dr Helen Surana, Deputy Editor of BMJ Innovations added: “The Darzi review pointed out the NHS is in a dire state, with the inability to respond quickly to its challenges as a key problem. This initiative from the South Yorkshire Digital Health Hub and Daiser rapidly speeds up innovation and increases the likelihood of translation into care.

“It is exactly the kind of digital innovation that the NHS needs, and all indications point to partnerships like this being at the heart of the upcoming NHS 10 year plan - responsive to the needs of the community and tilting towards digital to improve patient outcomes and health service productivity.”

Mike Trenell added: “We have a problem in health: developing and using digital solutions is too complicated, too lengthy and too expensive. At Daiser, decades of clinical and technical experience has been deployed to build digital health services that work in the real world, and at scale."