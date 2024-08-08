HE Barnes unveils full rebrand and renewed vision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the Sheffield City Region’s most well-established companies has undergone a full rebrand and unveiled a new look as it celebrates 100 years in business and focuses on the future.

As part of HE Barnes Ltd strategic vision for growth, the company has consolidated its Mechanical and Electrical Services, Facilities Management, and Cleaning Services business under one new unified brand - Heb Group.

For over a century, Heb Group’s unwavering dedication has been the driving force behind its success, propelling the company to be one of the market leaders in their field. The group now has offices in Sheffield, Leeds, Doncaster, and Liverpool, and is heading towards a group turnover of £40 million. The rebrand marks an important milestone in their business journey.

The company was established in the heart of industrialised Sheffield in 1923 and over the years they have expanded their offering and grown to meet the changing needs of clients both regionally and nationally.

Nigel Pollard, Managing Director of HEB Group

Managing Director of Heb Group, Nigel Pollard, said: “This strategic move is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence.

“By bringing together our divisions under the united brand of Heb Group, we aim to provide a more streamlined and comprehensive service offering to better meet clients’ evolving needs. This strategic move will allow us to leverage our collective expertise, resources, and industry knowledge across all our services.

“While our brand identity may have transformed, our core values and unwavering commitment to quality remain steadfast. Our customers can expect the same exceptional services they have come to trust, now enhanced by the collective strength of Heb Group. Our dedication to professionalism, customer satisfaction, and delivering outstanding results is deeply ingrained in our DNA and in everything we do.

“We are our client’s hidden support team, working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure their property is running as smoothly as possible.

“Our turnkey service from inception at the design stage, MEP / Fabric installation expertise, to full Facilities Management (FM) service compliance, both planned and reactive through to specialist cleaning and hygiene service, is a one-stop shop.

“Our team are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are a people business and our staff are at the heart of everything we do. They are our everyday heroes and are an integral part of the company’s success."