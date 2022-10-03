Hancocks has been in the Steel City for 53 years, and its depot on Park House Lane, Tinsley, was the company's second to open.

The business will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Thursday, October 6 with a store event where there will be great deals on offer and lots of amazing prizes to be won

The company has grown enormously over its 60 years.

Sweets wholesaler Hancocks, which has a depot on Park House Lane in Tinsley, Sheffield, is celebrating its 60th anniversary

Hancocks first started selling sweet treats from its shop in the Midlands in 1962 where it was founded by Ray Hancocks and his wife Elizabeth.

It now has 14 depots across the UK, and also exports its sweets as far as Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Lews Ellis, manager of the Sheffield store, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Hancocks and look forward to welcoming our customers and suppliers into the store.

“For any business to reach such an anniversary is a real milestone, even more so after the last two years and the changes we’ve all had to make to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.”

Hancocks offers more than 3,000 products in its stores all over the UK. It stocks major UK brands and has an exceptional range of pick and mix from around the world, including sweets from the United States.

Mr Ellis said: “More recently, our customers have told us that they’re looking for value for money and are passing that saving on to their customers. Our unrivalled range means we’re able to offer great value and top quality products.

“For our customers at the Sheffield store, we’ll have loads of great deals during our celebrations with huge savings as well to say thanks for their continued support. They’ll also have the chance to meet the brands and win some amazing prizes.”

Their anniversary celebrations are already underway at some of the other depots. On September 22, the Hancocks Birthday Bonanza came to the firm’s cash and carry at Bradford where there were more than 300 deals on offer worth £500 in savings between them.

In Bradford, customers could also win prizes such as high street vouchers, Alton Towers tickets and a smart TV.

Mandeep Singh, from Singhs Premier, who is also a regular shopper at Hancocks, said: “We as a business have been trading with Hancocks for over 30 years. In the last six years we have been trading on a daily basis.

“We have a strong partnership with the Sheffield branch. The team are very helpful, nothing is too much effort and this has resulted in a solid working relationship.

“To sum it up I would say the management team and staff have the perfect balance between Choice / Price and Service. They are a credit to the company.”