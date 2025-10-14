Hallam graduate named Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2025

Sheffield Hallam Graduate, Emma Redfern, has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the UK StartUp Awards.

Emma launched Studio Self-Made in 2022, supporting those who face additional barriers to entrepreneurship to develop their strategies and market their ideas through authentic storytelling.

Since then, Studio Self-Made has supported over 50 founders and freelancers and over 500 students and graduates, grown the Studio Self-Made team and launched an early talent employee advocacy programme and a series of workshops.

This national award recognises Emma’s ambition, vision and hard work to develop Studio Self-Made and support other early career creatives.

Emma Redfern at the awards

On winning the award, Emma said: “Winning Young Entrepreneur of the Year is the biggest achievement of my career so far, and I’m still in shock. I started my first business at 21 with no experience, no connections, and very little confidence. Six years later, to be recognised like this feels surreal. Entrepreneurship has pushed me out of my comfort zone every single day, and this award is proof that amazing things can happen when you just keep going!”

Throughout her journey as an entrepreneur, Emma has been supported by The Hallam iLab and Sheffield Hallam University’s Enterprise Team.

The Enterprise Team supported Emma when she started her first business, The Calming Club, turning down a paid internship during her placement year to explore freelancing and entrepreneurship.

The Calming Club was a stationery brand that helped people to incorporate self-care into their daily lives, inspired by Emma’s own experiences of anxiety.

Over the next three years, Emma built up The Calming Club brand, working with brands like Tea Pigs and Bullion Chocolate to sell over 10,000 products in over 15 countries.

Developing her first business inspired Emma to set up Studio Self-Made, realising the impact of sharing authentic stories and exploring personal branding as a founder.

The Hallam iLab supported Emma throughout, offering access to co-working spaces, one to one guidance and access to funding opportunities to help grow her businesses.

Andy Callard, Student Enterprise manager at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We’re all incredibly proud of Emma for winning this award. Her journey from the Work for Yourself Sandwich Placement to becoming an award-winning entrepreneur is testament to her drive, creativity and determination to succeed.”