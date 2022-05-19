GXO will be running the centre for its client AkzoNobel, the name behind Dulux, Cuprinol and other famous paint brands.

Subject to planning permission, GXO will operate out of a newly constructed 37,650 sqm warehouse building at Unity Energy Site on Stainforth from September 2023.

The new centre will be used to receive, store and dispatch home decorating products including paint, rollers, brushes, buckets and sandpaper.

An artist's impression of new GXO Akzonobel centre in Stainforth, Doncaster

GXO and AkzoNobel have a 30-year partnership with a superb safety record at their existing locations in Yorkshire where one of their sites has reported no work-related accidents, disease and dangerous occurrences for close to 6,000 days.

Commenting on the new plans, Brian Mcdill, GXO business director for the UK and Ireland, said: “We’re excited to be part of this important regeneration project for Doncaster. Our new national distribution centre brings new jobs to the area and sets a standard for how modern logistics centres are built and operated with sensitivity for the local environment and community.”

GXO expects the new centre to create up to 150 new jobs when it opens. The business is passionate about being an employer of choice for motivated colleagues who want to build a career in logistics. To provide an attractive modern workplace the new centre will have an onsite canteen and gym as well as the usual programme of training, learning and social activities.

The warehouse will be built to a high standard with many proposed energy efficient and environmentally sustainable features including solar panels for electricity generation and rainwater harvesting for toilet flushes and vehicle washing. The new warehouse will be sited to minimise the impact of traffic on the local neighbourhood. Vehicle access for delivery trucks will be via the new M18 link road. Staff will be encouraged to walk or cycle to work with cycle parking, lockers and showers available.

Unity is a new award-winning development covering an area of approximately 250 hectares (618 acres) in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.