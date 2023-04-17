A popular South Yorkshire theme park is expanding due to the success of its reward, revision and graduation visits for school kids.

Gulliver’s Valley is offering a bigger range after its education-focused packages, including school starters and transitional stays, were a hit. A pilot last year led to 85 per cent booking again and a 265 per cent overall increase in bookings this year, bosses say. Activities include bushcraft, a climbing wall, educational workshops, nature trails and evening entertainment.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “We spotted a gap for providing high quality yet cost-effective options for schools, groups and parents who are looking for a range of education and learning-based visits or residential stays.”

She added: “So far, we’ve enjoyed visits from schools looking for transitional stays to welcome new secondary school starters in the autumn term, revision stays, reward trips, graduation trips and Y6 residential stays. We’re thrilled to now be rolling these out at Gulliver’s Valley but also our resorts in Matlock Bath, Warrington and Milton Keynes as we look to do what we do best – deliver great learning experiences and magical moments for children and young people.”

Family-owned Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is celebrating its 45th year in business this year. The first resort, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, opened in 1978, followed by Gulliver’s World in Warrington in 1989 and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes in 1999. Gulliver’s Valley, Mansfield Road, Rother Valley opened in 2020 and today employs more 300.

School kids do an activity at Gulliver's Valley.