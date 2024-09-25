Gulliver’s Theme Parks scoop national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is celebrating after winning a prestigious award at a national awards ceremony.

The family-owned company, which has resorts Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham, walked away with a Gold award for Best Theme Park for families at the UK Theme Park Awards.

In addition, the Land of Light lantern festival which runs each winter at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s World in Warrington won in the Best New Event category.

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts was founded by Ray Phillips and his late wife Hilary, who opened the family’s first theme park, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, in 1978 - beginning a life-long passion for the family to provide great value days out and short breaks to generations of children across the UK.

Today, the company boasts four parks across the UK aimed at families with children aged two to 13-years-old and each offering a great variety of rides, attractions and accommodation options, as well as a calendar packed full of special events throughout the year.

The Gulliver’s business is now headed up by Ray and Hilary’s daughter, managing director Julie Dalton, along with her brother Nick Phillips, who is also a director.

Julie said: “We are delighted to have won the Best Theme Park for families at the UK Theme Park Awards. As a family-company, we strive to continually innovate bringing new ideas and activities for our guests to enjoy whether that be a visit to our theme park or a short stay break in one of our fabulous themed accommodation options. Creating magical memories and experiences for all the family is really at the heart of what we do so it means a lot to the entire Gulliver’s team when we are recognised by the industry in this way.

“To also get the gold award for best new event for Land of Lights is fantastic and just shows how well received the event has been. We can’t wait for the festivals to open again this November at both Gulliver’s World and Gulliver’s Land.”