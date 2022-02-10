Managing director and 'guardian' of Sheffield's legendary Henderson's Relish Pamela Freeman has died

Managing director Pamela Freeman ‘will be greatly missed’ the company announced.

In a statement the firm said: “It is with great sadness that we wish to announce the passing of Pamela Freeman, our managing director.

“Pamela and her late husband Kenneth took the company from strength-to-strength over the last 30 years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henderson's Relish managing director Pamela Freeman has died, the company announced.

“She always said it was a privilege and honour to be the guardian of Henderson's and was still actively involved, even mixing the secret ingredients until very recently.

“She will be greatly missed.”

Henry Henderson blended the first batch of relish in Sheffield in 1885.

More than 130 years later, it is still a family business, and still blending in Sheffield to a secret recipe, known to only three family members.

Pamela Freeman with the Henderson's Relish elephant at a 'Herd of Sheffield' preview evening in 2020 with artist Matt Cockayne, left, and Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity director David Vernon-Edwards.

The firm’s website states: “In 1991, Dr Kenneth Freeman took over from his aunt Connie as managing director and chairman.

“His wife Pamela became secretary. Kenneth was a retired GP who although not living in Sheffield, made twice weekly visits to mix the secret recipe.

“During these years, Dr and Mrs Freeman oversaw ground-breaking developments in the company’s profile.

“Henderson’s Relish was listed in only one local supermarket. Deliveries were made in an old Land Rover van; the boot stacked high with cases for the driver to unload at corner shops and independent retailers around the city.”

It adds: “November 2013 marked the end of an era for Henderson’s Relish as the company moved from the humble Leavygreave Road building to the new, much bigger premises at Sheffield Parkway Business Park.

“After having run the company for almost 30 years, facilitating and overseeing the move was to be one of Dr Freeman’s last duties for the company.

"Just one month later, after a short period of illness, he sadly passed away aged 92, ending another chapter for the company. He left everything in the capable hands of his wife Pamela, who, having been at the helm with her husband from the beginning of his tenure, should also be credited with its success.”

She is survived by her children, who are also active directors of the company.

BUSINESS NEWS: Sheffield city centre barbers burgled for second time in month