Growth projected for Yorkshire and Humber’s job market outpaces population increases triggering warnings of looming recruitment challenges

New labour market analysis conducted by Novus has projected that Yorkshire and the Humber’s economy is set to experience significant job growth over the next five years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the region faces a potential recruitment crisis as the working-age population is projected to fail to keep pace with the expanding job market.

The analysis forecasts a 3.8% increase in job roles, with 95,069 new positions expected to be created by 2028. This comes on the back of robust job market growth over the last five years where the region added 109,393 jobs (4.6%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However while job opportunities are on the rise, the region’s employers face an uphill battle to fill the positions that will drive future economic growth due to a shortfall in the working-age population, highlighting the need for prison leavers to be equipped with the skills needed in the labour market in order to meet demand.

Novus works with those furthest from the labour market

Over the next five years, 701,542 individuals will reach retirement age, outpacing the 657,696 individuals expected to enter the workforce. This demographic imbalance translates into a net loss of 43,846 working-age individuals.

This challenge is somewhat offset by overall projected population growth of 89,164, leading to a gap of 5,905 jobs that are likely to remain unfilled unless significant action is taken.

Novus analysis also identified the high-growth sectors that will shape the future employment market across Yorkshire and Humber. These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Human Health and Social Work Activities

Manufacturing

Other Service Activities

Information and Communication

Transportation and Storage

Among these, manufacturing stands out not only as the second-highest growth sector but also as the largest contributor to the region’s economic output, measured by gross value added (GVA). The top five industries by GVA in Yorkshire and Humber are:

Manufacturing

Wholesale and Retail Trade

Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

Human Health and Social Work Activities

Construction

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Activities

Novus Managing Director Peter Cox commented: “Novus works with people who are in custody and are the furthest from the labour market but have the potential to be rehabilitated by acquiring the skills required to secure stable employment upon completion of their sentence.

“With the challenges that the region’s labour market is likely to encounter in the next five years, the region’s political leaders must ensure that that the provision of prison education programmes aligned to the regional economy, which reduce reoffending and support offenders to gain skills, is not overlooked.

“This will require integration and collaboration between prison education programmes and local skills improvement plans to ensure that as many employers as possible are able to recruit the skilled workers that they will require to drive economic success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox continued: “The outlook for Yorkshire and Humber’s job market should provide plenty of optimism for the region’s future economic prospects but a shadow is currently being cast on that growth potential due to the projected decline in the number of working age people in the region.

“Novus has already seen stellar success across the Yorkshire and Humber region with our ‘Yorkshire model’ approach to connecting prisoners with future employment opportunities upon release. This pioneering approach brings together education and careers support for those completing their sentences engagement between prisons and businesses easier while providing prisoners with a consistent team working with them from course delivery through to securing a job after their release.

“The drop in the size of the available workforce highlights the need for training and skills programmes that not only align with the rapidly-evolving jobs market but also ensure that as many people as possible are able to gain the skills that the local economy will need in the coming years.”

In a recent survey commissioned by Novus, 55% of voters in the UK said that prisons should focus on rehabilitation more than punishment, with 60% of respondents saying that educating prisoners and developing their skills is a good way to use taxpayers’ money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when told that reoffending costs the economy £18 billion every year according to Ministry of Justice data and that education is proven to reduce reoffending by 7.5 percentage points, support for educating prisoners and developing their skills increased to 68%.

Cox added: “With the Yorkshire and Humber economy facing a potential workforce shortage by 2028, it will become even more critical that offenders have the opportunity to gain the skills that will help ensure that the region can capitalise on the forecasted job market growth to unlock the economic opportunities this presents.”