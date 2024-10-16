Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gripple has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Employee Owned Business of the Year’ in the UK Employee Ownership Awards!

The awards celebrate the achievements of businesses that truly deliver people power. They recognise businesses and individuals who drive effective EO practices and empower employee owners to unlock Great EO impacts.

The UK Employee Ownership Awards are sponsored by Howden, an expert insurance group and eoa Trustee member.

The ‘Employee Owned Business of the Year’ award is for a well-established employee owned businesses, that can evidence how it’s EO approach, its roles, and actions are driving impacts, innovation, performance, and sustainability for its stakeholders.

Gripple is 100% employee-owned. Sharing its success with its people.

Ed Stubbs, Managing Director at Gripple, stated: “Employee ownership is fundamental to our success as a proud global business. Our achievements across all markets stem from the dedication, passion, and commitment of our employee owners. We are not an ordinary business; we operate differently, which has allowed us to cultivate a culture of shared success and collective achievement.

“It is an honour to be shortlisted for this award and regardless of the outcome, we are looking forward to celebrating and recognising many other exceptional employee-owned businesses and their owners at the ceremony next month.”

Gripple has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to employee ownership, highlighting the importance of its culture and customer promise in delivering simplified, innovative engineered solutions that bring real change. In 2023, Gripple achieved remarkable growth across all global markets while achieving carbon-neutrality globally, in the same year.

Gripple’s commitment extends beyond business, with a focus on community impact. Each year, the company donates a minimum of 1% of pre-tax profit to charity through the Gripple Foundation, reinforcing its dedication to making a positive difference in the communities it serves.

James de le Vingne, Chief Executive of the eoa, said: “The calibre of applications, show the remarkable accomplishments of employee owned businesses at various stages of EO from regions and industries across the UK.

“These proudly employee owned businesses are leading the way in developing Great EO practices, delivering increased employee wellbeing and business performance, and contributing to People Powered Growth in the UK.”

Martin Camp, head of Business Development and Growth at Howden, said:

"We're delighted to support the UK Employee Ownership Awards 2024, celebrating the Great EO results delivered by employee owners and businesses that fully leverage their EO approach, roles, and actions.

"These submissions bring to life how individuals and businesses are delivering and evolving employee ownership to support better livelihood outcomes for employees, as well as more innovation and growth."

Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner celebration on Tuesday November 26 at the Telford International Centre as part of the eoa Annual Conference.