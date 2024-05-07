Gripple receives UK’s most prestigious award for enterprise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Employee-owned manufacturer Gripple, which works across 85 countries worldwide, including seven sites in South Yorkshire, is one of only 59 businesses in the UK to be chosen for this year’s King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

Awarded for Fast Trak, its innovative pre-fabricated bracket system, which is used to suspend mechanical and electrical services in construction applications, the award recognises Gripple’s dedication to driving efficiency and sustainability in construction, helping customers do more with less by solving real-world challenges with simplified engineered solutions. Its innovative design allows for easier, faster and safer installation than traditional rod and strut, making it invaluable in supporting major construction projects.

Ed Stubbs, Managing Director at Gripple said: “Gripple is all about doing more. That means empowering our people to push boundaries and deliver better solutions for the markets we service.

“Innovations like Fast Trak, designed by engineers, for engineers, are crucial to driving the industry forward. Solving the challenges facing our customers and delivering efficient and sustainable solutions is what drives us. Success for them means success for us.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for this commitment by His Majesty the King. It is testament to the hard work of each and every one of our employee-owners and our commitment to excellence in design innovation and manufacturing.”

Gripple’s Fast Trak system is made up of specialist track and prefabricated slotted brackets, which use patented cartridges to help make installing electrical containment, pipework, ductwork or other mechanical services easier and faster.

The award is the sixth time Gripple’s products and initiatives have been recognised in the UK’s Queen or King’s Awards for Enterprise, and the third time it has won the Award for Enterprise in Innovation, recognising its continued commitment to delivering game-changing solutions in the markets it services.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of his late mother by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country and celebrates businesses in four categories; International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity, focusing on social mobility.

This year only 257 awards have been handed out despite there being 5.5 million businesses registered in the UK making it one of the most coveted business awards in the country.

Gripple, which employs over 950 people globally, is a purpose-driven business, 100% owned by its employees. This unique approach to business means they are passionate about investing in people, innovation and sustainable growth.

World-leading manufacturers of wire joiners and tensioners, Gripple suspension and support solutions are used on various applications including ductwork, pipework, cable containment, lighting and acoustics, contributing to major construction projects around the world.