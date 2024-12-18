Gripple Receives Royal Visit

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Visited Sheffield Manufacturer, employee-owned manufacturer Gripple, welcomed the visit of HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE RN, to its manufacturing site in Sheffield.

As the King’s representative in the county, the Lord-Lieutenant came to present Gripple with the King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation, an award it won earlier this year for its revolutionary construction product, Fast Trak.

The visit started with a behind the scenes tour of the manufacturer’s Norfolk Bridge Works in Sheffield, where Fast Trak is made. A BREEAM excellent facility, the site opened in 2021 and is capable of producing more than 300,000 metres of bracket and track every year.

This was followed by the award presentation, taking the firm’s total to six King’s or Queen’s Awards for Enterprise. Ed Stubbs, Managing Director at Gripple said: “It was a great honour to welcome HM Lord Lieutenant to Gripple. Her visit is testament to the hard work and dedication of our employee-owners and a fantastic opportunity to showcase our game-changing approach to business.

“Innovation has been in our DNA for more than 30 years and we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing solutions that make a difference for our customers. The King’s Award is the ultimate recognition of innovation for any business, so this is a moment of incredible pride for everyone at Gripple. This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation in everything we do and we want to personally thank Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE RN for taking the time to learn more about Gripple, meet our employee-owners and present us with this prestigious award.”

Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE RN, Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire said: “It was a privilege to visit Gripple and present them with a thoroughly deserved King’s Award for Enterprise. A proud Sheffield business and active participant in the community, it is a shining example of South Yorkshire’s rich manufacturing heritage. I would like to thank them for their warm hospitality and I hope to return in the future to see their continued success.”

For more information on Gripple, visit www.gripple.com