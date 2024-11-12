This grand Victorian former church building in Sheffield’s suburbs could be set for a new lease of life as it goes under the hammer.

The stone-built former Grimesthorpe Wesleyan Reformed Church dates back to the 1850s and occupies a prominent spot on the corner of Upwell Street and Upwell Lane.

This former church building, on the corner of Upwell Street and Upwell Lane, in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, has been put up for auction. | Google

It has been put up for auction, with bidding due to begin on Tuesday, January 28 next year and to close the following day, Wednesday, January 29.

It is being marketed by Pugh & Company, which states that the property includes a small two-bedroom house, a church hall, school room and ancillary accommodation, with a combined floorspace of 760 sqm.

The sales brochure adds that the building offers ‘adaptable accommodation over three levels’, with the potential for a ‘number of uses subject to the necessary consents’.

The building is less than a mile from the Northern General Hospital and also has easy access to Meadowhall and the M1 at Tinsley, the brochure states.

The guide price for the property is listed as £375,000.