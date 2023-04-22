Hapless highways company Amey has run into trouble, after being forced to resurface a crumbling Sheffield road, due to ‘ridiculously long’ new bus bays.

The council’s private roads contractor is just finishing Greystones and High Storrs roads for the second time since 2014 due to vast numbers of dangerous potholes. But relieved residents then spotted another problem - newly painted bus stops almost the length of a swimming pool.

Bob Rae said: “Why have a stop large enough to accommodate three buses when you are lucky to get one every 50 minutes? Is someone taking the mickey? The most egregious example is between Bingham Park Crescent and Louth Road, but the stops outside the Greystones pub and close to the chip shop at the bottom of the road are almost as ridiculously long, particularly given that the only bus going up and down the road these days is the circuitous and exceedingly infrequent number 6.”

An Amey spokeswoman apologised and said they would fix it - although another problem needed sorting first.

Freshly painted bus bay on Greystones Road almost the length of a swimming pool. Pic Bob Rae.

“We apologise to residents for the painting of an inaccurately sized bus bay on Greystones Road recently. As soon as Yorkshire Water has repaired the water leak, we will return to complete our resurfacing work and repaint the bus bay parking,” she said.

