Greens unaware of decision to sack £25m Sheffield ski village developer

Coun Douglas Johnson said he did not know Labour had sacked Extreme from the Ski Village after four years for being ‘too slow’ at meeting deadlines.

The flagship scheme was set to create 400 jobs, attract one million people-a-year, pump £50m into the economy and cement Sheffield’s position as the UK’s Outdoor City.

But no visible progress has been made at the Parkwood Springs site.

Today, the 51-acre former ski village site at Parkwood Spring is derelict and overgrown.

The Greens have a power sharing agreement with Labour following election gains in May. The party has three councillors in the ruling Executive to Labour’s seven.

Coun Johnson said there was ‘disappointment all round’ but it was not ‘formally an Executive decision’

He added: “It would have been great. I don’t think it was anyone’s fault. It was a very ambitious scheme and there were a lot of parts to it.

“It was good to have a development to make use of a site that’s a mess, to promote sporting excellence, physical activity, the natural environment, jobs and the economy.”

Coun Douglas Johnson, leader of the Greens and Executive Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport.

A council spokeswoman said the the decision to drop Extreme was taken by executive director of place, Laraine Manley, ‘in consultation with the leader of the council Terry Fox and co-operative executive members’.

She added: “The report was circulated to all political parties.”

It is the second time recently Labour has apparently excluded the Greens.

In July, Coun Fox axed swathes of a controversial £1.5bn plan to regenerate the Sheaf Valley stating, “we do not feel it meets local needs, offers value for money or would meet our environmental ambitions.”

Coun Terry Fox became leader of Sheffield City Council following elections in May.

Coun Johnson said then he was unaware of the decision. But because Labour was in the majority, it was effectively council policy.

In a recent interview in The Star, Coun Fox signalled a more decisive approach.

He said: “We haven’t got the time, resources or capacity to deal with things that aren’t going to fly.”

The ski village project cost the authority £400,000 for designs for an access road. It is believed Extreme and private sector partners spent £600,000 on plans and surveys.

Extreme has been approached for comment.

