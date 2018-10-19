Great response to The Star’s Shop Sheffield awards

It’s now been a fortnight since we launched our Shop Sheffield awards, a celebration of all the wonderful independent shops and products that our city has to offer – and the entries are coming in.

There are 10 categories.

The Moor Market.

These are:

- Food - specifically shops where you can buy and take a product home, rather than a restaurant

- Drink

- Jewellery

The Market Place, Crystal Peaks.

- Arts and Craft

- Clothing and Fashion

- Vintage or Recycled

- Market Trader

- Shopping with a Heart, for shops with a particular ethos to promote, whether it's an ethical message or awareness of an issue.

- Championing Indies - shops that sell products by lots of independent makers who may otherwise not have an outlet.

- Treats - all those lovely little homemade ‘extras’

The Moor Market and Crystal Peaks Market Place are proud to sponsor Shop Sheffield and help champion independent traders in the city.

The Moor Market was described by the Independent newspaper as the Borough Market of the north and a haven for food lovers.

It is one of the UK’s best indoor markets and home to over 90 independent traders, selling everything from fresh and artisan produce, daily essentials, technology, clothes and accessories, gifts and beauty.

Crystal Peaks Market Place offers over 40 independent traders selling the latest fashions, gifts, entertainment, groceries and everyday essentials. This traditional Market Hall, located within the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, offers a bustling local shopping experience.

For more information visit www.sheffieldmarkets.com.

If shop names have been popping into your head as you have been reading the list of award categories for the Shop Sheffield Awards, then we want to hear from you.

Nominating your favourite independent Sheffield shops to be in with a chance of winning one of our awards couldn’t be easier.

All you have to do is send an e-mail to Rochelle.Barrand@jpress.co.uk.

Please put ‘Shop Sheffield Awards’ as the subject, and remember to include the full shop or company name and address, along with which category you would like to nominate them in.

You can nominate firms for as many categories as you like, and feel free to nominate more than one shop per category.

Nominations must be received by midday on October 25. You can also tweet me your nominations at @ Rochelle_Malise and use #ShopSheffield