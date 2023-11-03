Sheffield insolvency and business turnaround practice Graywoods has officially changed its name following its acquisition by the national Leonard Curtis group.

Graywoods was founded by Adrian Graham and Deborah Lockwood, who have worked together since 1999.

It will continue to operate from its office in Sheffield’s city centre’s Fountain Precinct but will now be known as and trade as Leonard Curtis.

“We launched Graywoods because we are driven by a shared commitment to help and support our clients through what are often difficult times,” said Adrian.

Deborah Lockwood and Adrian Graham

“In the years since our launch, we have developed a senior management team of qualified insolvency practitioners, with more than a hundred years of combined experience.

“In our role as insolvency practitioners, the success of Graywoods has been built on the simple but fundamental principle of giving clients the right advice to overcome their financial difficulties - each person, each business is unique.

“We now have a dedicated team of experts in business turnaround, finance, management, consultancy and formal insolvency and the entire team is passionate about working with clients to enable them and their businesses to overcome difficulties.

“Graywoods has become a widely-known and well-respected name within the Yorkshire business community but it is exciting to be fully integrating with the Leonard Curtis group who, as a national practice, can make greater resources available to our client base.

“As we become part of the Leonard Curtis team, we remain as dedicated as ever to maintaining the same excellent levels of service we have always offered to all our clients.”

Sean Williams, head of Leonard Curtis Yorkshire & North East division, stated: “During a year when huge numbers of businesses require support, having the experienced Graywoods team as part of Leonard Curtis has been significant in helping us realise our mission to support and rescue firms in the Yorkshire area.

“Since the acquisition in March this year it has been a pleasure to have Graywoods as part of Leonard Curtis and it’s a privilege to complete the integration of the business into our brand.