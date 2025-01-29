Graysons Solicitors welcomes greater openness in family courts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reporting provisions were officially extended to every family court in England and Wales following a successful pilot last year.
Bradie Pell, Partner and Head of Family Law at Graysons Solicitors, said: “Whilst some may be nervous at the thought of a case being reported in the press, this is a really important step in promoting a greater understanding of how family law works at the epicentre of family justice, especially for the general public.”
Transparency Orders are in place to protect the anonymity of parties, children and families involved.
Last year’s pilot scheme was launched to increase public understanding of how family courts operate. The new rules mean that reporters can observe hearings, access documents, and interview participants in the proceedings.
The changes aim to provide more accountability without compromising the safeguarding and privacy of those involved.
Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.
To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk