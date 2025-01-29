Graysons Solicitors welcomes greater openness in family courts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The head of family law at a leading Sheffield legal firm believes this week’s decision to allow accredited journalists and legal bloggers to report on family court proceedings will lead to much greater transparency in what is often a misunderstood area of the legal system.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reporting provisions were officially extended to every family court in England and Wales following a successful pilot last year.

Bradie Pell, Partner and Head of Family Law at Graysons Solicitors, said: “Whilst some may be nervous at the thought of a case being reported in the press, this is a really important step in promoting a greater understanding of how family law works at the epicentre of family justice, especially for the general public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transparency Orders are in place to protect the anonymity of parties, children and families involved.

Bradie Pell, Partner and Head of Family Law at Graysons Solicitors

Last year’s pilot scheme was launched to increase public understanding of how family courts operate. The new rules mean that reporters can observe hearings, access documents, and interview participants in the proceedings.

The changes aim to provide more accountability without compromising the safeguarding and privacy of those involved.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk