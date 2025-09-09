Graysons Solicitors throw their weight behind Penistone Show for the first time
Graysons Solicitors – which is marking its 100th anniversary this year – has confirmed its participation in the weekend’s showcase, supporting the historic event for the very first time.
The Penistone Show, now in its 151st year, draws crowds of over 20,000 and is regarded as one of the UK’s premier one-day agricultural shows, celebrating farming, food and rural life.
Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: “Penistone Show is one of the highlights of the regional calendar and we are pleased to be giving sponsorship and support in such a special year for the firm. The event has a fantastic reputation for bringing people together from across South Yorkshire and beyond, and we’re delighted to be involved.”
Graysons’ support builds on a strong track record of backing cultural and community initiatives across the region. They include seven years of being the premier sponsor of Sheffield’s Art in the Gardens and their now annual backing of Longshaw Sheepdog Trials.
They also support Ashgate Hospice and many other local arts and charitable initiatives.
Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.
Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.
More information from: www.graysons.co.uk