The Sheffield venue will offer the “finest” of Italian cuisine, as well as dancing late into the night on the weekend, writes Neil Anderson.

A five-month operation to transform Glossop Road’s former Sinclair’s building into "the region’s finest Italian bar/restaurant" will officially open to the public next Monday, December 11.

Scores of the region’s VIPs got a sneak preview of the two-storey Grappa last night (December 7) before sampling a limited menu as the staff gear up for the venue’s first customers in the run-up to Christmas.

The venue is promising to set the standard for quality Italian bar/dining in the area and has already secured a partnership with one of northern Italy’s most renowned grappa distilleries as it works toward becoming the UK’s capital of the liqueur.

Steve Zsirai will be opening Grappa on Glossop Road to the public on Monday December 11.

Grappa is the brainchild of leading Sheffield restaurateur Steve Zsirai, who has previously enjoyed great success in the Glossop Road and West Street area. He landed his first restaurant management job at K-Pasa in the late 1990s. He previously worked at the legendary Flying Pizza and was the brains behind the Tequila Bar, which continues to draw crowds on West Street week after week.

One of his most popular ventures was Viva Tequila in the Gleadless area of Sheffield, and he has also run one of Chesterfield’s highest-rated Italian restaurants, Giorgio’s, for the past 10 years.

Steve said: “It’s been a challenging journey over the past few months, but I’m confident our Grappa concept — coupled with our amazing team — is set to make Grappa one of the best Italian experiences anywhere in the country and become a true destination venue in Sheffield city centre.”

The two-story bar and restaurant, complete with its outdoor terrace, is set to offer flavours and dishes from right across Italy. The venue, with its rustic downstairs bar area, and a 70-seater restaurant upstairs, will provide daytime coffee and lunch, after-work drinks and dinner, and late-night music and dancing until 2am on the weekend.

Grappa is set to open at 266 Glossop Road, Sheffield S10 2HS.