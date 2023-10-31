Sheffield trains: Delight as government scraps plan to close rail ticket offices
The proposal triggered a record response
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to close rail ticket offices in England have been scrapped following an outcry.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the government had asked train operators to withdraw their proposals because they failed to meet high passenger standards.
The aim was to save money, with firms arguing only 12 per cent of tickets were now bought at station kiosks.
But the plan triggered huge opposition, with more than 750,000 responses to a public consultation.
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was pleased the government had listened.
"We said from the beginning it was a mistake to close ticket offices. We pressured the government and train operating companies to look again at the proposals. On behalf of all those people here and across the country who rely on tickets offices, I’m pleased they’ve listened," he said.
Rail union TSSA said it was delighted the government had 'admitted defeat' over plans to close almost all railways ticket offices across England.
General secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust, said: "Our union has fought tooth and nail for many months to stop what would have been a catastrophe for our railways.
"We are delighted that the government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans. It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.
"Though the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, has acted today frankly none of this need have happened. We have been saying from the outset that railway ticket offices and station staff are a vital and loved public service. They should never have been under attack in the first place."