Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to close rail ticket offices in England have been scrapped following an outcry.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the government had asked train operators to withdraw their proposals because they failed to meet high passenger standards.

The ticket office at Sheffield Midland Station will remain open.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim was to save money, with firms arguing only 12 per cent of tickets were now bought at station kiosks.

But the plan triggered huge opposition, with more than 750,000 responses to a public consultation.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was pleased the government had listened.

"We said from the beginning it was a mistake to close ticket offices. We pressured the government and train operating companies to look again at the proposals. On behalf of all those people here and across the country who rely on tickets offices, I’m pleased they’ve listened," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail union TSSA said it was delighted the government had 'admitted defeat' over plans to close almost all railways ticket offices across England.

General secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust, said: "Our union has fought tooth and nail for many months to stop what would have been a catastrophe for our railways.

"We are delighted that the government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans. It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.