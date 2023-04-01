A £2 bus fare cap on single tickets has been extended until the end of June because of the cost of living crisis.​​​​​​​

The government says passengers can save almost a third of the price on a £2.80 ticket and more than 75 per cent on some of the longest trips. The scheme, which began in January this year, has already seen an increase in passenger numbers, according to the Department for Transport. It comes as South Yorkshire’s private bus companies have threatened to withdraw a third of routes across the region.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said the fare cap was helping to deliver real savings for people most affected by the rising cost of living.

He added: “This will help to ensure people can get around easily, no matter where they live – connecting them with work, education, doctors’ appointments as well as friends and families – in turn strengthening communities and growing local economies.”

But Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said Government needed to invest in services.

He said: “The continuation of the £2 fare cap is a welcome boost for passengers during a cost-of-living crisis, reminding people buses are a stress-free, affordable and environmental option for work, education, appointments, leisure or to see loved ones. Alongside low fares, passengers need the Government to continue to invest in bus services to help maintain connectivity across England, no matter where you live.”