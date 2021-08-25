Glass act as Sheffield firm donates windows and doors after devastating fire
A Sheffield firm has donated £3,000 worth of windows and doors to a woman whose home was badly damaged in a fire.
Global Windows replaced windows and doors at the home of Joy Needham after flames ravaged her home of 35 years, leaving her with nothing.
They were introduced as part of a community outreach programme led by Munif Zia, the principal of Hinde House Secondary School in Shiregreen, where Joy works as a cleaner.
Joint managing director Liam Hulme said: “We were honoured to meet Joy and installed two doors and three windows into her home.
“Giving back to the community has always been important to us, and it was a privilege to have played a part in helping Joy get back on her feet.”
Joy said she was overwhelmed by the gesture.
“The team from Global Windows did a brilliant job, my new windows and doors look perfect, and have made such a big difference.
“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done on the house before I can move back in, but the kind and generous work of Global Windows has been a big step.”
Joy also received donations from B&Q on Penistone Road, volunteer work by teaching staff and more than £4,000 through a GoFundMe page set up by son Phil.
Mr Zia said: “Joy has been a cleaner at the school for over 10 years, and is much loved by all the children and staff, so when this happened to her, I knew we needed to help.”