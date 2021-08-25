Global Windows replaced windows and doors at the home of Joy Needham after flames ravaged her home of 35 years, leaving her with nothing.

They were introduced as part of a community outreach programme led by Munif Zia, the principal of Hinde House Secondary School in Shiregreen, where Joy works as a cleaner.

Joint managing director Liam Hulme said: “We were honoured to meet Joy and installed two doors and three windows into her home.

Joy Needham with Global Windows managing directors Billy Hawes (L) and Liam Hulme.

“Giving back to the community has always been important to us, and it was a privilege to have played a part in helping Joy get back on her feet.”

Joy said she was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“The team from Global Windows did a brilliant job, my new windows and doors look perfect, and have made such a big difference.

“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done on the house before I can move back in, but the kind and generous work of Global Windows has been a big step.”

Joy also received donations from B&Q on Penistone Road, volunteer work by teaching staff and more than £4,000 through a GoFundMe page set up by son Phil.

Mr Zia said: “Joy has been a cleaner at the school for over 10 years, and is much loved by all the children and staff, so when this happened to her, I knew we needed to help.”

