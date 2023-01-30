Nike is more than doubling its space at East Midlands Designer Outlet. It is set to reopen in winter this year.
It comes as the centre starts a multi-million upgrade of its own. Based in Alfreton, Derbyshire, it is 40 minutes’ drive from Sheffield.
Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said modernisation works would take place this year and next.
He added: “This new and improved Nike retail space is just the first step in our on-going modernisation works which will take place throughout 2023 and 2024. During our 25th anniversary year, we are investing into the future modernisation and development of the centre, and at its heart, our community and customer experience."
The site sells discounted designer and high street fashion and lifestyle brands. It is owned by McArthurGlen Group which has 25 outlets in eight European countries.