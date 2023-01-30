One of the largest Nike stores in the country is set to open at a discount shopping centre near Sheffield.

Nike is more than doubling its space at East Midlands Designer Outlet. It is set to reopen in winter this year.

It comes as the centre starts a multi-million upgrade of its own. Based in Alfreton, Derbyshire, it is 40 minutes’ drive from Sheffield.

Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said modernisation works would take place this year and next.

He added: “This new and improved Nike retail space is just the first step in our on-going modernisation works which will take place throughout 2023 and 2024. During our 25th anniversary year, we are investing into the future modernisation and development of the centre, and at its heart, our community and customer experience."