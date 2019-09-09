The Owlerton Experience offers something for everyone.

The A&S Leisure Group has continued to invest in the Owlerton Experience, situated just 3 miles from Sheffield City Centre.

The latest addition is a new £5.5 million events and conference centre, The OEC, which is set to open late this Autumn - and it will offer offering a dazzling array of Christmas party nights and more.

The A&S Leisure Group also operate the two iconic leisure and entertainment venues which sit either side of the new venue; Owlerton Stadium and Napoleons Casino & Restaurant.

Together, the three venues make up the Owlerton Experience and between them there’s an abundance of experiences to enjoy, from greyhound racing at Owlerton Stadium, to a flutter at Napoleons Casino, to live music and banqueting at The OEC.

Across the whole site the three venues will employ 300 people. And while they all offer something different, guests at any of the three venues are assured of the same warm Yorkshire welcome and first-class service.

With so much to choose from this Christmas, we’ve picked out a few highlights from each venue for you to consider for your festive party night with friends, family, colleagues or clients.

Sheffield’s newest venue, the OEC has something to offer everyone, with party nights starting at just £25 per person and available to book for groups of any size, even up to 400 guests. The festive nights promise to be packed with mouth-watering cuisine, live entertainment and disco fun, plus there’s an array of tribute dinner nights lined up including Tom Jones, Robbie Williams, Take That, Queen, The Beatles, Motown, ABBA, and the Jersey Boys. And let’s not forget the incredible New Year’s Eve party they’ve got in the pipeline with an incredible 6-course dinner, live band and resident DJ.

There’s a lot of hype around the banqueting that will be on offer at The OEC, with this year’s Christmas parties being some of the first to experience it all. Head Chef, Sam Lindsay, known to many from his time at Baldwins Omega, has devised some of the finest banqueting menus Yorkshire has to offer. Sam enjoys the challenge of delivering top quality dining for large numbers no matter what the quantities involved, and pushing the limits of what’s possible in banqueting.

Owlerton Stadium offers a fantastic venue for anyone looking for an adrenaline-fueled festive night out. The landmark venue is popular with families, couples and colleagues, and the Stadium provides a range of packages available in the Restaurant, Executive Boxes and trackside, with capacity for 4,000 spectators across the whole site.

The 300-seater Panorama Restaurant offers excellent views over the track and allows customers to watch live greyhound racing action as they dine. There’s also brand-new VIP Hospitality Suites and Executive Boxes available, accommodating parties from 12 up to 80 people and offering a private bar, tote betting facilities and uninterrupted views of the track.

The Christmas party packages start from just £25 and include admission and racecard, 4-course meal, tote betting runner and up to 4 hours of live greyhound racing. Every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday night throughout Christmas, the fun doesn’t stop when the racing is over, as the party continues with beats from the resident DJ and bar open until late.

Napoleons is the perfect option for smaller parties of up to 40 people, or those who want a celebration that is bit more intimate. The casino offers a modern restaurant, large bar, comfortable lounge and extended gaming floor. It is undoubtedly one of the most stunning leisure destinations in the region.

The Napoleons team are firm believers in delivering nothing but the very best customer service. You’ll soon come to realise the staff are wholly dedicated to ensuring you enjoy only the very best experience whilst you’re in their company.

Christmas Lunches are available for £20 per person, and Christmas Dinners from £25 per person, and include a 3-course meal, drink on arrival and a £5 gaming chip to play with in the casino. It really does represent exceptional value for an all-round great night out, especially if you take advantage of the offers available when pre-ordering drinks too.

Napoleons is open until the early hours so even if you’re enjoying a festive night at Owlerton Stadium or The OEC, you can always continue the night at Napoleons afterwards.

Please note: Napoleons is a strictly over 18s venue. Please gamble responsibly: www.begambleaware.org

Whether you decide you want an exhilarating night out, a spot of fine dining or a night of music and dancing, you can do it all with the Owlerton Experience, where there truly is something for everyone.