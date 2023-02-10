A chocolate brownie maker is creating jobs after landing the best pitch in Sheffield - with 10m people passing a year.

Lucy Foley has a stall bang in the middle of the entrance hall at Midland Station which sees thousands of passengers every day. It comes after she put the bold idea to station managers – and was amazed when they immediately said “yes”. Three months on and she has created three jobs, a baker and two sales assistants.

She said: “I’m overjoyed with the location, with so many people passing every day. We’re starting to get regular customers and more ‘corporate’ orders. The other day a man bought 50 brownies for a business meeting. The management and staff at Sheffield station have been fantastic and so supportive and encouraging of a small local business.

“I have just taken on three employees and I am gearing up for Valentine’s Day. The stall is looking lovely, and despite everything that is happening we are so positive. Although things are tough, I think we have a great future at the station.”

Lucy had the idea when she was passing through the station one day. A fixed unit proved too expensive but she approached Abellio, which manages the site, about a pop-up stall.

A former maths teacher, she started her business in 2021 after four years of baking at home and attending markets. It is a family affair, she has help from husband Thomas, mum Sue and mother and father-in-law Patrick and Sue Foley.

