The group visited the outlet for boohoo and sister company, PrettyLittleThing, which have warehouses in Tinsley, and tried on gowns before being allowed to keep one to wear at their end of year prom.

One said: “I feel like a princess in my prom dress! I just cant wait to wear it now!”

Another commented: “This was a really amazing opportunity, I feel so lucky to have been chosen to receive a dress.”

Sophie Clark of boohoo, centre, with two of the prom dress girls.

A parent said: “This experience which boohoo has provided has really taken the financial pressure off finding my daughter a prom dress. I am really grateful for this and no longer need to worry.”

The girls were from five schools - Newfield, King Ecgbert, Netherwoods, Woodfields and Astrea Dearne. The trip was organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

Lorna Liptrott, account manager, said: “The students who attended were identified by their schools as those that wouldn’t ordinarily be able to afford to purchase this type of thing, but were particularly deserving of the opportunity.”

The chamber identified organisations that would benefit from boohoo’s generosity and link them up, she added. The schools are in Mercia Learning Trust and Astrea Academy Trust which are chamber members.

A rack of prom dresses at boohoo's pop-up shop in Tinsley.