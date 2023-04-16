Many employers across Sheffield are still failing to close the gender pay gap, including Sheffield Wednesday and South Yorkshire Police, new figures show.

Men also earn significantly more at other major employers within the city, including Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, the law firm Irwin Mitchell, and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

April 4 was the deadline for employers across Great Britain to submit their 2022/23 gender pay gap reports to the UK government. Returns from more than 10,000 companies and organisations across the country show four out of five (79.4%) still pay men more than women on average.

Out of the 72 organisations listed within Sheffield, men earned more on average at 57, with eight having no gender pay gap and women earning more at just seven employers. Several of the organisations within the city with the biggest pay gaps in favour of men were educational trusts running schools, including Brigantia Learning Trust, Astrea Academy Trust and Mercia Learning Trust.

Notable employers within Sheffield paying women significantly less than men include Sheffield Wednesday FC, where female employees earned on average 24% less than men, The Sheffield College (18.5%), Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust (17.8%), South Yorkshire Police (16.8%), the law firm Irwin Mitchell LLP (14.3%), Sheffield Hallam University (13.2%), Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (9.6%), South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (8.8%), and the University of Sheffield (8.5%).

The three organisations within Sheffield with the largest gender pay gaps in favour of women are Radius Aerospace UK Limited, where women were paid on average 30% more than men, Intracave Limited (29.3%), and Sig Trading Limited (10.1%).

Only workplaces with 250 or more employees have to submit a gender pay gap report. The gap is calculated as the difference between median hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men’s earnings. It excludes overtime and bonuses. A gender pay gap does not indicate that men are paid more than women for the same job, which is illegal.

Not every employer failed to close the gender pay gap last year. The figures show more than 800 across Great Britain reported no gender pay gap at all, representing 7.9% of employers. Some of the big names where men and women earned the same on average include the British Film Institute, English National Opera, Department for Work and Pensions, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. More than 1,300 (12.7% of employers) across Great Britain were also found to be paying women more on average than men.

How does your workplace compare? Below we list the 10 employers within Sheffield with the biggest gender pay gaps in favour of men. You can also search for an employer’s gender pay gap using the interactive table on our sister site, NationalWorld.com.

Outokumpu Stainless Limited - 28.5% At the steel manufacturer Outokumpu Stainless Limited, based on Europa Link in Tinsley, women earn on average 28.5% less than men, which is the 10th biggest pay gap among employers in Sheffield.

Linbrooke Services - 29% At the construction and telecommunications firm Linbrooke Services, based on Churchill Way in Chapeltown, women earn on average 29% less than men, which is the ninth biggest pay gap among employers in Sheffield.

Sumo Digital - 30.1% At the video game developer Sumo Digital, on Brightside Lane, in Carbrook, women earn on average 30.1% less than men, which is the eighth biggest pay gap among employers in Sheffield.

Chorus Education Trust - 33.5% At Chorus Education Trust, which runs Silverdale School, Westfield School, Hope Valley College and Malin Bridge Primary School, women earn on average 33.5% less than men, which is the seventh biggest pay gap among employers in Sheffield.