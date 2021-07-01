GAP to close on The Moor in latest blow for Sheffield city centre shopping

GAP is closing all 81 of its UK and Ireland stores after sales tumbled almost 40 per cent in the year to January 2021.

The firm said they would shut in a ‘phased manner’ between the end of August and the end of September.

It is a hammer blow for The Moor which is home to a large GAP.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gap has announced it will be closing all stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

It comes after a council chief said Meadowhall expansion plans should be blocked to save Sheffield city centre which has suffered a string of high profile closures including John Lewis on Barker’s Pool and Debenhams and Top Shop/Top Man on The Moor.

GAP did not disclose how many staff will be affected by the announcement.

A spokeswoman said they would continue to sell online.

She added: “We are not exiting the UK market. We will continue to run and operate our Gap e-commerce business.”

The Moor in Sheffield.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.