The brand is selling everything in its Outlet on The Moor at big discounts. Posters in the window advertise a closing down sale, at least 30 per cent off everything, with some items at up to 50 per cent off the original price.

The shop will close when everything has gone - expected to be no later than Saturday, September 11. The Star understands about 20 staff will lose their jobs.

Gap has been on the UK high street since 1987 when it opened in London.

The Gap Outlet on The Moor closes this week.

The store on The Moor opened in May 2018 in a large unit beneath beneath The Light Cinema, beside Primark and JD Sports. In July, Gap announced it was closing all 81 of its UK and Ireland shops after sales tumbled almost 40 per cent last year.

The firm said they would shut in a ‘phased manner’ between the end of August and the end of September. A Gap spokeswoman said they would continue to sell online.

The closure is a blow for The Moor which has suffered a string of high profile closures including a five-storey Debenhams and a Dorothy Perkins/Burton.

The city centre has also lost its John Lewis store on Barkers Pool, while a quarter of units on Fargate are empty following the pandemic and a rise in online shopping.

The Debenhams building has a new owner, London-based property firm MHA. It is understood it plans to sell the building with planning permission for a new use, or after the property is refurbished and tenanted.

