Fresh start for new MD at Henry Boot Construction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lee Powell has assumed his role this month as managing director of Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, having previously served as CEO of the award-winning GMI Construction.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time at GMI, Lee led the company's expansion in the Midlands and North of England, overseeing a range of large-scale projects for major clients such as Siemens, Bruntwood and Muse.

He has also held senior roles at Wates Construction and Caddick Construction across a 28-year career in the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As managing director of Henry Boot Construction, Lee will focus on growing and expanding the firm’s order book while continuing to uphold the company's strong values of health and safety, customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

Lee Powell, Managing Director at Henry Boot Construction

Lee said: “Joining a highly reputable and long-standing business such as Henry Boot Construction was an opportunity I couldn’t miss, and I look forward to working with a very talented and dedicated team.

“The business has fantastic values and an outstanding reputation for quality. We will be looking to build on these strong foundations and continue expanding our reach further into the East Midlands and the north east of England.

“We’ll also be diversifying our scope – creating a balanced private sector portfolio to complement our heritage in the public sector, alongside expanding into additional sectors such as purpose-built student accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we face a rapidly changing construction environment, my focus will be on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients, driving sustainable growth and ensuring we remain a trusted partner for both the public and private sectors.

“We will also strive to be a leading example in proactive compliance under the Building Safety Act, while also championing carbon reduction and wider sustainability initiatives.”

Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, added:

“We are excited to welcome Lee Powell to Henry Boot Construction and I look forward to working closely with him. His extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as we look to drive the business forward and build on our legacy of excellence. Lee’s deep passion for delivering high-quality projects aligns perfectly with our values and vision for the business.”

2025 is set to be a positive year for Henry Boot Construction, with the company leading several key projects across the East Midlands, Humberside and Yorkshire, including the £36 million redevelopment of Rotherham Markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment of Lee Powell as managing director coincides with the addition of James Smith, who joins as finance director this month. These appointments build on the addition of Chris Weathers, who joined as commercial director last year.

Chris has over 25 years’ experience in the construction sector. He spent 14 years at Caddick Construction before holding senior commercial roles within Tier 1 and Tier 2 contractors, including Wates Group and GMI. Chris is taking a hands-on approach, focusing on evolving the company’s processes and expanding its private sector portfolio.

James brings a strong background in finance, having worked in practice before entering the construction sector with GMI in 2012, where he progressed to the role of finance director.