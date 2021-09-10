Fresh interest in Sheffield's Old Town Hall ‘welcome’ despite it being under offer
The Old Town Hall in Sheffield remains on the market, administrators have revealed.
Wilson Field said the building was under offer but fresh interest ‘was welcome’.
The announcement appears to be a setback after someone involved in the sale said in early August they hoped to announce a buyer ‘imminently’.
At that time ‘up to 10’ offers had been made for the dilapidated building on Castle Street.
It was put on the market by receivers for £1.35m in June after lenders called time on developer Efe Omu.
Mr Omu had been restoring the Grade-II listed building, which dates back to 1808.
But he was unable to meet deadlines due to lockdown. Another project, the former Cannon Hotel, also on Castle Street, was also put up for sale.
Pantera Property was appointed by LPA receivers and insolvency practitioners Wilson Field, based in Sheffield, to sell both buildings.
The Old Town Hall, which was also used as a court for years, has been disused since 1996.
Mr Omu, whose business is called Aestrom OTH, bought it in 2019 and received planning permission to convert it into apartments, a hotel and a market.
In June, Tom Snook, managing director of Pantera Property, said it was a rare chance to acquire landmark historic properties in one of the north of England’s most significant regeneration areas.
He described both properties as ‘key pieces of the regeneration jigsaw’ in a neighbourhood ‘rapidly becoming one of most exciting areas of town to live, work and visit’.
He added: “Needless to say, we have had a huge amount of interest in both properties.”