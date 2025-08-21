Freeths establishes Family practice in Sheffield with strategic appointment

Leading law firm Freeths has continued to bolster its Family offering with the appointment of Jake Mitchell to launch the service line in Sheffield. He joins from Stowe Family Law.

Bringing more than ten years’ experience, Jake works across a wide range of family law matters – from pre- and post-nuptial agreements, matrimonial finance, Children Act proceedings, cohabitation disputes and domestic abuse protection.

As a member of the Young Resolution Committee, Jake is dedicated to helping shape the future of family law through the exploration of innovative and progressive approaches. He specialises in helping clients navigate emotionally charged issues with sensitivity and clarity, while safeguarding their long-term personal and financial interests.

Working closely with Partner Mark Heppinstall in Leeds, Jake’s appointment will not only establish a family law presence for the firm in Sheffield, but it will also help support the firm in enhancing and strengthening its family law capabilities across the Yorkshire region.

Commenting on Jake’s appointment, Mark Heppinstall said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jake to the team – his appointment marks a significant step in expanding our family law offering throughout Yorkshire. His wealth of experience and commitment to progressive practice is perfectly aligned with our firm values, and I am confident he will play a key role in building our presence in the region.”

Jake Mitchell added: “I am delighted to be joining Freeths at a time of exciting growth. This is a great opportunity to deliver compassionate, forward-thinking legal advice to clients, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and innovation in the family law field.”

Freeths’ leading national family law practice provides highly experienced, successful advice throughout every stage of relationships, including all aspects of divorce, cohabitation, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, surrogacy, fertility and modern families, as well as all matters involving children.