Free temporary works resources open to everyone in construction

Essential Site Skills is encouraging construction companies and professionals to take advantage of free, CPD-accredited Temporary Works eLearning available from the Temporary Works Forum (TWf) – resources that are open to all, with no membership required.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary works – including scaffolding, falsework, shoring and formwork, play a vital role in almost every construction project. Yet industry data shows the risks remain high. In 2024/25, there were 124 work-related fatalities in Great Britain, with 35 in construction – the highest of any sector. Falls from height alone accounted for 35 deaths, making it the single biggest cause of workplace fatalities. (HSE, 2025)

Free Training at Your Fingertips

The Temporary Works Forum (TWf) has developed three flexible eLearning modules, all free to access:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction

Temporary Works General Awareness

The Role of the Designated Individual (DI)

Effective Management of Scaffolding

Each module is CPD-recognised, self-paced, and can be accessed by anyone in the industry by simply signing up online. A full overview of these resources, with direct links, is available in Essential Site Skills’ guide: Free Temporary Works Resources Every Construction Professional Should Know About.

Why Awareness Isn’t Enough

While awareness-level courses provide an important foundation, they do not replace the formal training and competence required under BS 5975 for roles such as Temporary Works Supervisor or Temporary Works Coordinator.

“Temporary works are often overlooked because they’re not permanent structures, but they’re fundamental to site safety,” said Catherine Storer, Industry Professional at Essential Site Skills .

“What’s great about the TWf modules is that they’re free, CPD-accredited, and open to anyone, you don’t need to be a member to sign up. For many, they’re an excellent first step into understanding the responsibilities around temporary works. From there, accredited training is essential to demonstrate competence in line with BS 5975.”

How to Get Started

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essential Site Skills is supporting industry awareness of these resources and encourages contractors, designers, supervisors and workers to:

Access the free eLearning via the Temporary Works Forum

Use them as part of CPD and workforce development.

Where appropriate, progress to accredited Temporary Works Supervisor or Coordinator courses to meet legal and industry requirements.

For more information, visit: Free Temporary Works Resources Every Construction Professional Should Know About