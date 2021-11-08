The Business & IP Centre at the Central Library is back for 2021 with activities inspired by COP26 aimed at supporting action on sustainability in business.

The morning features talks from local, eco-friendly business Small Stuff, the Sheffield Sustainability Network and a panel event from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce with some of the city’s biggest businesses.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Heaton, business engagement and marketing manager at BIPC.

A locally-sourced lunch will be laid on before an introduction to the Business & IP Centre, why it’s important to consider intellectual property, top tips on starting a business with market research from Business Sheffield and an session on how the BIPC can help with market research and business information.

Sophie Heaton, business engagement and marketing manager, said: “Whether you're just starting out, need advice on protecting your intellectual property or are ready to take the next step, come along to our action-packed day of free business support with everything you need to turn your idea into a reality.”

The Business & IP Centre Sheffield supports entrepreneurs, inventors, and small businesses to develop and grow, providing free access to a range of business and market research databases, literature, and guides to support firms, as well as providing free expert advice and guidance to help protect intellectual property and commercialise business ideas.

Start-up Day 2021 is from 9.30am on Thursday November 11 at Sheffield Central Library on Surrey Street in the city centre.

BUSINESS NEWS: Jobs go as joinery business ceases trading