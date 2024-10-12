Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses have announced plans to give away free meals at Meadowhall.

Slim Chickens and Coca Cola are going to be running a joint promotion that lets visitors have a free six wing meal when they buy a bottomless soft drink.

This promotion will see 15,000 free six wing meals up for grabs, but people have to apply online, with applications starting this Monday, October 14, to register for a voucher.

Vouchers will be distributed to registered customers on Sunday November 3, and can be redeemed in Slim Chickens restaurants between Monday, November 4 and and Friday, November 15.

Anyone who wants to take up the offer needs to register first on

&NewSession=1 between Monday, October 14, and Thursday, October 31.

Poeple who are awarded a vouched will received a a voucher code directly to their email inbox on November 3.

Slim Chickens is an American-style food venue specialising which describes itself as ‘specialising in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes. ‘

Its Meadowhall branch is within the Oasis food court at the centre.