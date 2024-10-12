Free food Meadowhall: How you can get a free Slim Chickens meal at popular Sheffield shopping centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Slim Chickens and Coca Cola are going to be running a joint promotion that lets visitors have a free six wing meal when they buy a bottomless soft drink.
This promotion will see 15,000 free six wing meals up for grabs, but people have to apply online, with applications starting this Monday, October 14, to register for a voucher.
Vouchers will be distributed to registered customers on Sunday November 3, and can be redeemed in Slim Chickens restaurants between Monday, November 4 and and Friday, November 15.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Anyone who wants to take up the offer needs to register first on
&NewSession=1 between Monday, October 14, and Thursday, October 31.
Poeple who are awarded a vouched will received a a voucher code directly to their email inbox on November 3.
Slim Chickens is an American-style food venue specialising which describes itself as ‘specialising in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes. ‘
Its Meadowhall branch is within the Oasis food court at the centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.