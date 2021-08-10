The Developer Academy has been selected to offer Skills Bootcamps – part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs.

The courses, for adults over 18, build skills and offer a fast-track to a job interview.

The Developer Academy is now accepting applications for a full-time, fully-funded 12-week Data Science Bootcamp starting in November.

Ben Atha, director at The Developer Academy.

It has also been selected by Sheffield Council to deliver three fully-funded 12-week software developer bootcamps to those in Sheffield City Region who over 18 and currently looking for employment.

It will provide coding and software training, industry placements and access to employment opportunities. No experience is necessary.

The full-time online course, led by software experts, covers HTML and Javascript, and promises to turn beginners with no prior coding experience into job-ready software developers.

Ben Atha, director at The Developer Academy, said: ‘’There’s huge demand from employers for software developers and data scientists. We welcome the opportunity to support more adults to go further in their careers as part of a wider skills-led recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

As well as software skills, the curriculum includes activities to prepare students for the digital industry, and focuses on teaching the specific skills that companies look for when hiring, he added.

Students learn through labs, real life exercises, and projects. They are also provided with career support and advice including CV writing workshops, industry placements, and employment opportunities.

To apply for a course, or hire a graduate, email [email protected]

