Four in final of first Sheffield Soup pitching contest at the Crucible

Four finalists have been chosen to battle it out in a business pitching contest when it is staged at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield for the first time.

The quartet were among 16 applicants to Sheffield Soup, which gives socially-minded projects the chance to win cash.

Pennie Raven

Founder Pennie Raven said the world famous new location had already given them a huge publicity boost.

She added: “It’s so exciting, people genuinely watch out for what goes on there, it will bring us a whole new audience and it will add credibility to the applicants.”

Dan Bates, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres, said he was thrilled to support the city’s entrepreneurial spirit.

He added: “We’re delighted to be hosting the next Sheffield Soup at the Crucible. We hope that being here will enable more people to come along and build on their ever-growing following.”

The winner of Sheffield Soup goes home with the door takings, which range between £500 and £800. On the night, the four contestants get four minutes to talk about their idea. The audience decides the winner.

The finalists are: Cycling Without Age, by Clare Rishbeth, which will use three-wheel rickshaws to give care home residents a ride around nearby parks. The aim is to provide a time of ‘social connection, contact with nature, the stimulation of being out and about, and an experience to talk about for the rest of the week’.

Mark Wrigley’s Sheffield Micro-Observatory is a plan for a portable observatory with a telescope that can be taken to events around Sheffield.

The aim is to use it to ‘engage people in space, digital fabrication and making. We especially want to engage and influence young people from all communities and socio-economic groups in science and technology and build their career aspirations’.

Gina Walters is behind the Neighbourhood Voices choir. She wants to produce an EP record at a Sheffield recording studio and film and photograph the session.

She said: “Documenting what these women have achieved with me over the last year will be such a huge step for us as a choir whilst giving members an exciting musical experience and something shareable that they can be incredibly proud to share.”

It’s Our City, promoted by Nigel Slack, aims to change the way Sheffield is governed by overturning the ‘strong leader’ model which sees a cabinet make most big city council decisions. If five per cent of Sheffield voters sign a petition, a city-wide referendum will be triggered on democracy.

Set up in 2015, Sheffield Soup has been held 13 times.

It will now be staged in the Crucible four times a year, plus three social events.

The first contest is on October 8. It’s a minimum donation of £5 entry for a vote, free raffle and home made soup.

Go to www.sheffieldsoup.com