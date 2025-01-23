Former transport boss appointed Community Foundation trustee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The founder and former boss of a leading South Yorkshire transport company has taken on a new trustee role.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Price, formerly managing director of Price Express Transport Ltd, has joined the Board of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

David established his business in 1979 from his parents’ home. Over nearly four decades, he grew Price Express Transport into a successful logistics company operating in a niche market across the UK, before selling in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He holds ‘The David Price Charitable Fund’ with SYCF which supports local charities aligning with David’s passion for helping young people back into work, education or training and projects reducing social isolation amongst older people.

New SYCF trustee David Price (left) visits Motiv8 – a Doncaster community group for adults with disabilities funded by the Foundation.

David said: “I’ve spent my lifetime living and working in South Yorkshire, so when I sold my business just over ten years ago, I wanted to find a way to help more disadvantaged people in the region.

“Through a personal fund, South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation has enabled me to achieve that. But I wanted to do even more, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to help make a bigger difference by becoming a trustee.

“SYCF is a unique organisation which does some incredible work, particularly supporting the real grassroots groups in our region. I’m proud to be a part of the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins SYCF’s 15-strong Board of Trustees led by Chair, Chris Booth-Mayblin.

Ruth Willis, CEO of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: “David has incredible business acumen and a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be a huge asset to our Community Foundation as we continue to make a positive difference across the region.

“Every one of our volunteer trustees play an essential role in leading and governing our organisation as we strive to create a healthier, fairer and stronger South Yorkshire.”

For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.