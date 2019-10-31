Former Sheffield youth club site being sold for housing

Frecheville Youth Club on Fox Lane was used by Scouts groups and other organisations, serving the community for at least 40 years.

But it was forced to close several years ago, after an arson attack, and the empty building became a magnet for antisocial behaviour.

Firefighters at Frecheville Youth Club

It was bulldozed earlier this year, following complaints about people starting fires at the premises and children clambering across the roof.

The 0.22 acre plot has now been put on the market by Sheffield Council.

The sales brochure states: "The site is considered suitable for residential development, subject to planning approval.

There is no asking price listed, with potential buyers advised that the price is available on application.

The former site of Frecheville Youth Club, which is being sold by Sheffield Council (pic: Sheffield City Council/Rightmove)

Speaking ahead of the building’s demolition, ward councillor Karen McGowan had told how that was deemed the ‘only option’ as it had become such a hot spot for trouble.