Former Sheffield youth club site being sold for housing
The site of a former Sheffield youth club is being sold for housing.
Frecheville Youth Club on Fox Lane was used by Scouts groups and other organisations, serving the community for at least 40 years.
But it was forced to close several years ago, after an arson attack, and the empty building became a magnet for antisocial behaviour.
It was bulldozed earlier this year, following complaints about people starting fires at the premises and children clambering across the roof.
The 0.22 acre plot has now been put on the market by Sheffield Council.
The sales brochure states: "The site is considered suitable for residential development, subject to planning approval.
There is no asking price listed, with potential buyers advised that the price is available on application.
Speaking ahead of the building’s demolition, ward councillor Karen McGowan had told how that was deemed the ‘only option’ as it had become such a hot spot for trouble.
She said education providers had looked at the building previously with a view to re-opening it as a skills training centre but they could not raise the cash and the proposals petered out.