Former Sheffield pub with 'stunning' views over city goes on the market

The old Ball Inn in Heeley has gone on the market with an asking price of £450,000.

The pub on Myrtle Road has been closed for several years and planning permission was recently granted to convert the existing building into three apartments and to create a new block of 11 ‘luxury eco-friendly’ apartments on surrounding land.

The former Ball Inn, on Myrtle Road, in Heeley (pic: Open House Estate Agents/RIghtmove)

When permission was granted, council planners described the pub conversion as being ‘welcome’ since it would preserve the ‘historic attractive building’.

They also praised the design of the new block as ‘contemporary and individual’.

Buyers have the opportunity to purchase phase one, comprising the pub conversion, and phase two, which is the new build project, separately.

The sales brochure describes the pub as being at the brow of the hill, surrounded mostly by green spaces and allotments, and says it ‘boasts stunning views over the city of Sheffield’.

The three-storey stone-fronted former pub has been blighted by fly-tipping in recent years.

In December last year, members of the Sheffield Litter Pickers group spoke of their disgust at finding junk including plastering materials and other building debris piled up behind the building.