Former PM calls Rotherham factory “a temple of innovation”

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described AESSEAL’s Factory for the Future as “a temple of innovation”.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening the Rotherham development, Mr Sunak said the country could learn a lot from the success of AESSEAL.

He told more than 200 guests at the Mill Close headquarters ceremony that it was not just about founder and managing director Chris Rea building a "world leading company", but how he had gone about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton said: "He has done it in a way that is consistent with how he is. He is a deeply principled man who is committed to making the world a better place than he found it.

Lord Richard Harrington, Rishi Sunak MP and Chris Rea

"All of you have been part of this extraordinary story of what makes this company special."

AESSEAL was formed with just five employees in 1979 and now serves more than 100 countries with almost 2,000 staff. Mr Sunak said its growth was a success story that should the United Kingdom as a whole should look to emulate, and added: "One of our biggest challenges is the sense that we've lost that innate confidence that tomorrow will be better than today.

"What makes Chris stand out is his belief in the future. He knows that our best days are ahead of us, that we should walk confidently into the years ahead, that our country is home to great innovators and entrepreneurs like himself, and that there is little that we can't do when we have confidence in ourselves and in our vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"AESSEAL is successful because the company defines reliability. You can trust AESSEAL - signed, sealed, delivered. This is a temple of innovation."

AESSEAL founder and managing director Chris Rea addresses the gathering

Mr Rea said the building was called the Factory for the Future, not the Factory of the Future, because it represented something that was always evolving and not static.

He pointed to the unoccupied space in the factory and said: "What upsets me most in the world? Pretty close is not having enough customers, but what really upsets me more is not being able to give great service to the customers we have. We built this so our customers could fill it.

"We have facilities we could close down and fill tomorrow but that is not our style. We make tasks redundant but we never make people redundant. If you have space and you have great people and great customers, you will fill it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raise your glass to the future of AESSEAL and filling this factory."

Introducing Mr Sunak, chairman of manufacturers' organisation Make UK, Lord Richard Harrington, said: "I live in London and speak to a lot of people in banking and real estate who say 'things are really bad, what are we going to do?' I come here and I see this factory, the orders, the people working here and the latest technology, and know this is where the strength of the country is."

Representatives from the worlds of manufacturing, engineering, politics and media - as well as AESSEAL staff from across the globe, including the US, Spain, Colombia, Canada, Germany, Brazil and the Middle East - were given guided tours of the factory, showcasing innovations and sustainability, and Tree Walk tours on which green initiatives were highlighted.

Designed in collaboration with Race Cottam Associates, the building doubles the size of the previous plant to create a 175,000 sq ft state of the art global showcase for sustainable manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes £5.8 million of green only investment on solar panels, battery storage and other energy-saving or environmental measures.

Construction commenced in 2022, with sustainability the driving force behind the project, which was voted Sustainable Development of the Year at the South Yorkshire Property Awards 2024.