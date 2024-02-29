Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Jaguar showroom in an affluent Sheffield suburb is being advertised as 'ripe for redevelopment'.

Twenty jobs were lost when Hatfield Jaguar on Sharrow Vale Road closed last year. The historic site is boarded up.

Estate agents are marketing the former Hatfields Jaguar site as ripe for redevelopment including retail and residential.

Sharrow Vale is a booming hub for independent shops and businesses. It is also a hugely popular residential area a short walk from Ecclesall Road and Endcliffe Park and with easy access to the city centre and Peak District.

Estate agents Knight Frank have produced a brochure that states the site has '24-hour access'. The price of the freehold plot is not disclosed.

Hatfields was established in Sheffield by Ernest Hatfield in 1922. It moved to Sharrow Vale Road in 1982.