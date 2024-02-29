News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Former car showroom in Sharrow Vale 'ripe for redevelopment' for homes and shops

Homes and retail could be on their way to a popular city suburb
By David Walsh
Published 29th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
A former Jaguar showroom in an affluent Sheffield suburb is being advertised as 'ripe for redevelopment'.

Twenty jobs were lost when Hatfield Jaguar on Sharrow Vale Road closed last year. The historic site is boarded up.

Estate agents are marketing the former Hatfields Jaguar site as ripe for redevelopment including retail and residential.
Now estate agents are marketing the 1.4 acre site as ripe for redevelopment including retail and residential.

Sharrow Vale is a booming hub for independent shops and businesses. It is also a hugely popular residential area a short walk from Ecclesall Road and Endcliffe Park and with easy access to the city centre and Peak District.

Estate agents Knight Frank have produced a brochure that states the site has '24-hour access'. The price of the freehold plot is not disclosed.

Hatfields was established in Sheffield by Ernest Hatfield in 1922. It moved to Sharrow Vale Road in 1982.

It closed in September last year after 101 years ahead of the brand going all-electric by 2025.