The building, on land off Weedon Street, will make parts for the British defence programme, including the next generation of nuclear submarines, bosses say.
The company bought 21 acres of land from British Land for the project, which should be complete in 2028.
Nationalised in July 2021, Forgemasters is fully-owned by the Ministry of Defence and is having a £400m upgrade.
Last year, Richard Bell, sales and business development director, said it was one of the largest investments in the steel industry in 60 years.
Meanwhile, the government last week announced South Yorkshire was one of five areas set to receive a share of £250m defence spending.
Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said Forgemasters was among the local firms set to benefit.
He added: “It’s about good jobs, skilled careers, and economic growth – right here in South Yorkshire."