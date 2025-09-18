Forgemasters: Work starts on £350m steelworks near Meadowhall as defence spending rockets

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST

Forgemasters is building an enormous machine shop in Sheffield, set to house ‘17 of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical turning lathes’.

The building, on land off Weedon Street, will make parts for the British defence programme, including the next generation of nuclear submarines, bosses say.

The company bought 21 acres of land from British Land for the project, which should be complete in 2028.

Nationalised in July 2021, Forgemasters is fully-owned by the Ministry of Defence and is having a £400m upgrade.

Last year, Richard Bell, sales and business development director, said it was one of the largest investments in the steel industry in 60 years.

Meanwhile, the government last week announced South Yorkshire was one of five areas set to receive a share of £250m defence spending.

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said Forgemasters was among the local firms set to benefit.

He added: “It’s about good jobs, skilled careers, and economic growth – right here in South Yorkshire."

A £350m machine shop is under construction on Weedon Street.

A £350m machine shop is under construction on Weedon Street.

Diggers and cranes on site at Weedon Street.

Diggers and cranes on site at Weedon Street.

Forgemasters' new £350m steelworks will be a landmark when it opens near Meadowhall in 2028.

Forgemasters' new £350m steelworks will be a landmark when it opens near Meadowhall in 2028.

Forgemasters bought the 21-acre plot from British Land, which was a co-owner of the nearby Meadowhall shopping centre.

Forgemasters bought the 21-acre plot from British Land, which was a co-owner of the nearby Meadowhall shopping centre.

