Forge snaps up Tony Shaw as operations director amid continued growth

Forge, a specialist construction management firm, has announced the appointment of Tony Shaw as its new operations director, as the company looks to build on its strongest project pipeline to date.

With over four decades of experience in the construction industry, Tony brings a wealth of leadership and sector expertise to Forge. Having started his career as an apprentice with Henry Boot Construction, he rose through the ranks to become managing director, overseeing multiple flagship schemes across Yorkshire – including Heart of the City in Sheffield and The Glass Works in Barnsley.

His appointment signals Forge’s intent to build on its strong foundations and accelerate its expansion across the Midlands and North of England.

Founded in 2019, the business has enjoyed an impressive average annual growth rate of over 28%. It has established itself as a trusted partner in construction management, acting on behalf of clients to coordinate trade contractors and deliver high-value projects. With a hands-on approach, the firm prides itself on collaborative leadership, commercial acumen, and a commitment to quality, safety and sustainability.

Tony Shaw, new Operations Director at Forge.

Operating from offices in Sheffield, Nottingham, Leeds and Lincolnshire, Forge shares workspace with its sister company EDGE, a leading multi-disciplinary property consultancy. Forge boast a strong track record of delivering construction management services in both the retail and residential sectors.

The firm continues to deliver multiple UK sites for Aldi – from new stores to refurbishments and extensions. It is also appointed on McCarthy Stone’s framework, playing a key role in supporting their development of retirement communities.

Commenting on his appointment, Tony Shaw said:

“Joining Forge is a hugely exciting opportunity. It’s a business that feels fresh, agile and committed to its clients. The team has built something really special, and its welcoming culture of hard work and collaboration struck me the moment I walked through the door.

“Having spent decades in traditional contracting, I’m looking forward to sitting alongside clients and helping Forge add even more value from the client side. There’s a strong platform here, and I’m eager to work with the leadership team to explore new opportunities and help shape our next chapter of growth.”

Tony also serves as chair of the Sheffield branch of Interact, a not-for-profit networking organisation promoting collaboration in the property and construction sectors and is a non-executive director of the National Federation of Builders (NFB).

Nick Phelan, director at EDGE and Forge, added:

“Tony’s appointment is a significant milestone for Forge. His impressive experience, insight and personality will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and look to expand into new sectors and regions. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and with Tony on board, we’re confident and excited about what lies ahead.”