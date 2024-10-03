Forge Bakehouse team take their croissants to London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse took the taste of South Yorkshire to a national audience as they competed in the finals of the Isigny Sainte-Mère Best Croissant UK 2024 competition.

A lineup of 20 finalists had the chance to demonstrate what makes the perfect French classic café treat in the contest which saw them present 20 freshly baked croissants - made using Isigny 1909 pastry butter - at London’s celebrated Savoy Hotel.

A panel of specialist judges judged the croissants on shape, regularity and volume, colour and pastry development, texture and taste.

And even though the top prize ultimately went to London’s Chestnut Bakery, Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest said her team had a great day in the national spotlight.

Forge Bakehouse's senior pastry chef Henry Poole and senior baker Christie Morris at the finals

“It is truly an honour to be selected as one of 20 Finalists from across the UK for the prestigious Best croissant 2024 competition, showcasing our region at the Savoy in London and celebrating the craftmanship that goes into creating a Forge Bakehouse croissant,” she said.

“We had a wonderful time connecting with other talented bakers and sharing our common passion.

Forge Bakehouse senior pastry chef Henry Poole commented: “The event was genuinely fantastic.

“The judges were all famous bakers and chefs which was pretty cool and we got to meet other bakers and try everyone else's croissants to compare.

“We also had many other bakeries approach us, recognising Forge from all over the country, which was a fantastic feeling.”

Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafés in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield and Chesterfield and Sheffield Station and also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre.

The Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.

New savoury items like the melted cheese croissant have increased the brand’s popularity as both a dine-in and take-out destination.

The Beauchief café and shop in Hutcliffe Wood Road features locally made butter, milk and a variety of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.

There’s also a selection of finest British farmhouse and artisan cheeses - supplied by Cheese and Friends - available at Beauchief and Lodge Moor.